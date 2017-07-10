Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2017
1. miranda kerr
Miranda Kerr demoed how to wear dark florals in the summer when she stepped out in a pair of tailored trousers by Ann Taylor paired with a neutral crop top and a white jacket slung over the shoulders. The model topped off the winning look with two-toned sandals and a black and white crossbody bag.
-
July 10, 2017
2. JAIME KING
Jaime King arrived at the Mamas Making It Summit, wearing a stunning little black dress with plunging cutouts and gold floral buttons. The actress and mother of two styled the LBD with sheer polka dot tights and gold heels.
-
July 10, 2017
3. lucy hale
Lucy Hale channeled major cool girl vibes when she stepped out in this denim mini. The actress styled the dress with a pair of studded sandals, a metal chain crossbody, mirrored sunglasses, and layers of gold necklaces.
-
July 10, 2017
4. MENA SUVARI
Mena Suvari attended the 2017 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival in this gorgeous ensemble: a bustier crop top paired with a high waisted, beaded, camo skirt. The actress kept the accessories clean, opting for white platform sandals by Tamara Mellon and a geometric clutch by Edie Parker.
-
July 10, 2017
5. Stefanie Giesinger
Stefanie Giesinger showed us how to mix-n-match stripes at the Prabal Gurung fashion show. The model paired an oversized dress shirt featuring voluminous sleeves with a pair of billowing high rise trousers. An assortment of delicate jewelry was all she needed to complete the look.
