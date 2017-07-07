Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2017
1. DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato attended the Global Citizen festival concert in Hamburg, Germany, looking like a true ‘70s babe. The singer wore a tricolor suede dress with a zip-up neckline and silver belt buckle detail. Lovato went sans jewelry, opting for a pair of silver metallic sandals instead.
-
July 7, 2017
2. ellie goulding
Ellie Goulding also attended the Global Citizen festival concert. The singer stunned in a flirty Self-Portrait with star lace and tiered ruffles. A pair of black ankle strap heels was all she needed to complete the look.
-
July 7, 2017
3. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Emily Ratajkowski showed off her stunning figure in a lingerie-inspired dress featuring a tulle skirt with a sky-high slit and a Western-inspired belt. A pair of strappy black heels and a croc top handle bag finished the look.
-
July 7, 2017
4. sara sampaio
Sara Sampaio dazzled in this romantic dress with red velvet trim and floral motif. The model styled the dress with just a pair of strappy white sandals and a hard case clutch.
-
July 7, 2017
5. georgia may jagger
Georgia May Jagger went tomboy chic in a pair of pinstriped trousers teamed with a sheer lace top, on-trend gingham heels, and a studded handbag (shop similar here).
