Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2017
1. PIPPA MIDDLETON
Pippa Middleton attended a friend’s wedding in Ireland, wearing a gorgeous kelly green dress with floral embroidery. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister teamed the frock with a statement-making hat and classic accessories: gold and silver jewelry, a clutch, and a pair of suede pumps.
July 6, 2017
2. CARA DELEVINGNE
Cara Delevingne stepped out in Paris in this edgy ensemble: a rock ‘n’ roll-inspired graphic tee paired with a rainbow fringe bouclé skirt, thigh-high boots, and aviator sunglasses by Privé Revaux.
July 6, 2017
3. natalie portman
We’re loving Natalie Portman’s LBD at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017 fashion show. The star styled the frock with simple jewelry, celeb-favorite Dior sunglasses, a chain strap bag, and classic black pumps.
July 6, 2017
4. NICKY HILTON
Nicky Hilton stunned at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017 show, wearing a lilac frock with cape sleeves and floral appliqué. Diamond jewelry and a pair of white Valentino heels were all she needed to complete the look.
July 6, 2017
5. Camila Coehlo
Blogger Camila Coehlo attended the Elie Saab couture show at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a black mesh dress with star motifs, an oversized belt, a hard case clutch, lace-up mules, and of-the-moment sunglasses.
