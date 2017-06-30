Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 30, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
We’re in love with Gigi Hadid’s Canadian tuxedo while out in New York City. The model rocked oversized denim separates (a cropped jacket and baggy high rise jeans) with a fire engine red crop top, matching leather boots, and a bold red lip.
-
June 30, 2017
2. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn refreshed the all-black-everything look by going for a pair of high shine trousers which she paired with a plunging top. All the model needed was a pair of Louboutins to finish off the look.
-
June 30, 2017
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon stepped out in this summer-ready ensemble: a circle dress from her Draper James label with colorful umbrella motifs, a whimsical straw tote, espadrilles, and a crisp white hat to top it all off.
-
June 30, 2017
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts went off-duty in this boho glam look: a leopard print maxi with flattering waist tie, studded Chloé boots, a mini top handle bag, and bold black sunglasses.
-
June 30, 2017
5. Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza wore a charming dress at the Build Studios to discuss her latest film The Little Hours. The frock featured muted floral and leopard prints juxtaposed with pastel hued trimming. Plaza styled the dress with a pair of simple black flats.
