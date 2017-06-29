Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2017
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi showed us on how to make jeans red-carpet worthy at the Spider Man premiere. She paired her relaxed fit denim pants with a red and white Monse blouse ($1,690; nordstrom.com) and finished the look with strappy Tamara Mellon heels ($395; tamaramellon.com) and dazzling David Yurman jewelry.
-
-
June 29, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya continued her streak of perfect red-carpet looks with a custom pink Ralph & Russ gown, matching Cassadei pumps (shop similar here), and Bulgari jewelry.
-
June 29, 2017
4. Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan proved that velvet can be lovely in the summer in a Self Portrait wrap dress.
-
June 29, 2017
5. Rita Ora
At the Serpentine Galleries party in London, Rita Ora rocked a seriously chic design from Chanel's Resort 2018 collection.
