Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid made the case for all-pink-everything while at the launch of her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. The model wore a metallic cropped moto jacket with a mile-long fringe detail. She paired it with matching high-rise flares, a baby pink tee, crystal-embellished heels, and rose-colored sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear collection.
-
June 28, 2017
2. CELINE DION
Celine Dion continues to reign as the Queen of Street Style Chic while out in this oversized Off-White sweatsuit. A pair of cat eye sunglasses and an XL leather bag were all she needed to complete the look.
-
June 28, 2017
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie celebrated the launch of the new Zimmermann London flagship store in a gorgeous Zimmermann dress featuring a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves, and sheer panels. A pair of summer-ready leather TOD'S sandals topped off the look.
-
June 28, 2017
4. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens can’t stop, won’t stop with the chic street style looks. The actress went off-duty in a flowing striped maxi skirt paired with a cropped strapless top. Layers of gold jewelry, an oversized bag, minimalist slides, and a pair of retro sunglasses kept the look ultra boho.
-
June 28, 2017
5. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum gave us major summer style inspo in this mustard yellow boho-inspired dress, a rust hued Chloe saddle bag, and suede wedges.
