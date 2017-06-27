Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City looking like a dream in this champagne-hued ensemble by Jonathan Simkhai: a beaded corset top paired with sateen trousers with split hems and a simple pair of nude pumps.
-
June 27, 2017
2. LILY COLLINS
We fell in love with Lily Collin’s Prada look: a plunging dress with ornate red floral embroidery and a feathered skirt, a black clutch, and sky-high platform heels.
-
June 27, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya wore the chicest look to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call: a striped off-the-shoulder skint dress with purple frilled straps, a metallic belt, and white pumps.
-
June 27, 2017
4. Hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin attended the 2017 NBA Awards wearing a metallic green lace embroidered dress by David Koma. The model kept it glam in a pair of black pumps and oversized hoop earrings.
-
June 27, 2017
5. Brooke Wise
Brooke Wise gave us major ‘70s inspo in this ultra chic ensemble: a charming lace-up top, velvet crop flare pants, standout orange leather booties, and a purple crossbody bag for added color.
June 27, 20171 of 5
GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City looking like a dream in this champagne-hued ensemble by Jonathan Simkhai: a beaded corset top paired with sateen trousers with split hems and a simple pair of nude pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM