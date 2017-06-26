Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2017
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth stunned in a summer-ready look while at the 2017 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, wearing a gorgeous floral midi-length frock, black pointed toe flats, and an of-the-moment basket bag by Edie Parker.
-
June 26, 2017
2. Zoe Saldana
We can’t get over Zoe Saldana at the NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards, wearing a dress with (yes) strawberries on it. The actress’s chic dress featured semi sheer lace, a flared silhouette, and a whimsical bow tied at the waist. A pair of strappy heels and an assortment of rings were all she needed to complete the look.
-
June 26, 2017
3. Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove absolutely radiated on the yellow carpet for Despicable Me 3, wearing a ruffled white mini dress with sunny accessories: pointed toe pumps and a hard case clutch.
-
June 26, 2017
4. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi amped up the 2017 BET Awards red carpet in the chicest mixed media dress featuring a plunging neckline and tiers of lace and patchwork fabric. Gold jewelry and a pair of perfectly matching sandals topped off the look.
-
June 26, 2017
5. Kate Mara
We’re in love with Kate Mara’s look at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show. The actress wore a charming lace-collar mini dress, Dior slingbacks, and a celestial-inspired painted leather clutch.
