Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2017
1. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin showed us how it’s done in a white strapless jumpsuit with a charming floral print and waist tie. She teamed the summery piece with layers of gold necklaces, oversized hoop earrings, a standout red leather bag, and a pair of crisp white sneakers.
-
June 23, 2017
2. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens went boho glam for the alice + olivia x Jose Cuervo launch, wearing a streamlined slip dress, electric green kaftan by alice + olivia, hoop earrings, oversized cat eye shades, nude strappy sandals, and a matching clutch.
-
June 23, 2017
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian turned heads when she stepped out in this perfectly undone ensemble: a pair of distressed denim shorts, an oversized striped button down, a black leather belt, sharp stilettos, and of-the-moment narrow cat eye sunglasses.
-
June 23, 2017
4. Celine Dion
Celine Dion stepped out looking like a dream in this elegantly monotone look: a flowy blouse with feminine neck tie detailing, streamlined pleated trousers, a pair of perfectly matching pumps with delicate bow detailing, and Millennial pink sunglasses.
-
June 23, 2017
5. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle’s night out look included leather skinnies, nude pumps by Tamara Mellon, a croc clutch, and a satin button down with an ultra chic allover lip print by Victoria, Victoria Beckham.
