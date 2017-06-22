Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 22, 2017
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson never fails to stun. At the Paris premiere for her newest film The Circle, the star wore a gorgeous floral satin gown by Miu Miu which she styled with a delicate crystal belt, glimmering rings and drop earrings by Azlee, and shoes by Santoni.
June 22, 2017
2. Lily Collins
We fell in love with Lily Collins’s look at the Lancome ‘Declaring Happiness’ exhibition in Shanghai, China. The fashion darling kept it whimsical and flirty in a white mini dress by Georges Chakra, featuring a ruffled hem and crystal embellished collar. A sky-high pair of Stella Luna heels completed the look.
June 22, 2017
3. Eiza González
Eiza González owned the red carpet the premiere of Baby Driver, wearing a stunning tulle gown with intricate floral embroidery. The actress and singer accessorized with seriously oversized gold earrings and a showstopping smolder.
June 22, 2017
4. Lily James
Lily James channeled her inner Cinderella for the premiere of Baby Driver. James wore a stunning powder blue gown with allover crystal embellishments and bold black straps that cascaded down her back. A matching pair of strappy heels topped off the look.
June 22, 2017
5. Alison Brie
At the of Netflix’s GLOW, Alison Brie wore a sexy deep navy satin gown with an asymmetrical pleat and a sky-high slit. The actress went sans jewelry, opting for just a pair of peep toe Christian Louboutins.
