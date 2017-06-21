Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2017
1. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice stunned while out in New York City, wearing a gorgeous bead embroidered tulle dress layered over a corset-inspired undergarment. The actress opted for classically modern accessories: metallic stud earrings, a navy and gold clutch, and blue velvet sandals.
-
June 21, 2017
2. Rita Ora
Rita Ora paid tribute to Grenfell Towers victims when she stepped on in London donning a #Love4grenfell t-shirt. She also wore a pair of high rise trousers with a matching wide belt, nude strappy sandals, and layers of gold jewelry.
-
June 21, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya showed us how to experiment with layers while at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a Sies Marjan look featuring flowy straps galore. A pair of sparkly pumps was all she needed to complete the look.
-
June 21, 2017
4. Kim Kardashian West
We’re in love with Kim Kardashian West’s pared-down look: a body-hugging off-the-shoulder dress with extra-long sleeves and ruched detailing, strappy snakeskin sandals, and a simple gold charm necklace.
-
June 21, 2017
5. Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain gave us major workwear inspo in this stunning ensemble: a bright red satin blouse teamed with perfectly tailored high rise trousers, matching red cage heels, and a no-fuss envelope clutch.
