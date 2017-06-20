Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2017
1. Zendaya
We can’t get over Zendaya’s Good Morning America look: a flirty off-the-shoulder pink dress with white lace and black scalloped layers by Ulyana Sergeenko, a silver chain bracelet, and sharp pumps.
June 20, 2017
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion killed it in this allover lilac look: A high waisted skirt, a semi sheer button up blouse (collar popped), a matching sequin-embellished jacket over top, sky-high platform heels, a dusty rose handbag, and mirrored shades to complete the look.
June 20, 2017
3. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato radiated at ‘The Changing Face of Original Content’ seminar, wearing a Self-Portrait jumpsuit with a frilled asymmetrical shoulder design. The singer paired the look with strappy leather heels.
June 20, 2017
4. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst stepped out in this charming ensemble: a navy cardigan with rainbow floral appliqué doubling as a top, a muted skirt, red heels, a navy leather crossbody, and black sunglasses.
June 20, 2017
5. Halle Berry
We’re loving Halle Berry’s LBD with offbeat sleeves and white piping. A simple pair of black strappy sandals by Aquatalia was all she needed to complete the look.
