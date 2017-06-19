Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 19, 2017
1. Camila Cabello
We’re obsessed with Camila Cabello’s pink carpet look at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The singer wore a dress by Off-White that had shoulder cutouts, a plunging neckline, a watercolor design, and frills galore. She styled the summery look silver jewelry and a pair of strappy red sandals.
June 19, 2017
2. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell also got in the summer spirit at the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards, wearing a sheer August Getty Atelier jumpsuit with a plunging bodysuit underneath. She kept the look light and breezy with white and diamond accessories: a satin clutch, matching heels, glimmering rings, and stunning drop earrings.
June 19, 2017
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara attended the screening of The Female Brain at the Los Angeles Film Festival, wearing a stunning yellow dress made up of laser cut florals. She accessorized the sunny look with nude heels, and wrist full of diamond and gold bracelets, and a pair of drop earrings.
June 19, 2017
4. Kat Graham
Kat Graham went for a menswear-inspired look at the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards complete with an XL sequin heart patch and bright red “pussy bow.” She kept the look sexy with a sheer lace top and sharp stilettos.
June 19, 2017
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn stepped out in New York City in this sexy summer look: a sheer turtleneck top layered over a matching nude bralette, high rise denim, nude heels, and a whimsical blue leather crossbody.
