Look of the Day
June 16, 2017
1. Olivia Munn
We can’t get over Olivia Munn’s summer look. The actress stepped out in New York City wearing a flirty black floral dress with a charming tie around the waist. Munn accessorized with a pair of metallic sandals, delicate necklaces, round shades, and a blue leather Hermès bag.
June 16, 2017
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stunned in an all mint ensemble while out in the New York City breeze. The model kept it cool in a light knit tucked into billowy high rise trousers cinched in at the waist. Simple white accessories—a mini top handle bag and pointed toe boots—kept the look fresh.
June 16, 2017
3. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman took the plunge in this deep cut floral dress with an asymmetrical hem and frilled texture. Layers of delicate gold jewelry and nude strappy heels completed the look.
June 16, 2017
4. Jaime King
Jaime King gave us major summer wedding guest inspo while at the launch of Jo Malone London and Poppy Delevingne’s new fragrance collaboration ‘Poptastic.’ King wore a breezy semi-sheer gown with a fresh gradient overlay and wrapped bodice detailing. She kept it clean and simple with just a pair of white Dior kitten heels.
June 16, 2017
5. Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne celebrated the launch of her fragrance collaboration ‘Poptastic’ with Jo Malone London, wearing a gorgeous Zimmerman dress with side cutouts and scalloped frills. A charming pair of polka dotted sandals topped off the sweet summer look.
