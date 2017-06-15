Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2017
1. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West demoed how to use lingerie as a layering piece when she stepped out in New York City wearing a bustier top teamed with high rise trousers. Kardashian West kept it simple, going sans jewelry and opting for just a pair of black strappy sandals.
-
June 15, 2017
2. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes was a true stunner at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards, wearing a formfitting white gown with metallic embellishments and a flowing train. The actress took an effortless approach to accessorizing, wearing just a pair of gold cuff bracelets.
-
June 15, 2017
3. Lily James
Lily James stole our hearts in this sweet, floral midi dress with a bustier-inspired neckline by Ulyana Sergeenko. The actress styled the dress perfectly with a pair of matching blue suede sandals and delicate gold jewelry—look closer and spot the alternative hoop earrings.
-
June 15, 2017
4. Shay Mitchell
We’re in love with Shay Mitchell’s breezy summer look: a suit jacket-inspired dress with an all over polka dot print paired with perfect strappy sandals and an assortment of gold rings.
-
June 15, 2017
5. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus stepped out in this whimsical denim ensemble: a painted oversized denim jacket styled with matching super high rise shorts, a tiny crop top, heeled rubber boots, and layers of gold necklaces.
