Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 14, 2017
1. Zendaya
Zendaya seriously stunned at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, wearing an all blue look: a midi-length dress by Jonathan Simkai featuring high slits (shop similar here) and a side cutout styled to to perfection with a pair of sharp snakeskin pumps and oversized hoop earrings.
June 14, 2017
2. Kim Kardashian West
We’re in love with Kim Kardashian West’s look at the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit. She wore a perfectly tailored luxe sheen suit with just a pair of nude sandals for a minimalist glam look.
June 14, 2017
3. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens gave us major street style inspo in a gingham wrap blouse, frayed hem denim, leather and pearl mules, cat-eye sunglasses, and a bevy of covetable jewelry: delicate anklets and glamorous drop earrings to complete the look.
June 14, 2017
4. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a chic print dress with sheer side cutouts and a high neck. A pair of sky high strappy sandals finished the look.
June 14, 2017
5. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington also attended the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit, wearing a feather appliqué dress layered over a crisp collared shirt, satin heels, a gold watch, a baguette band ring by Ileana Makri, and a mini beaded bag.
