Look of the Day
June 13, 2017
1. NICOLE KIDMAN
Nicole Kidman wore the chicest ensemble to the premiere of The Beguiled: a Caroline Herrera floral embroidered powder blue gown with sheer hot pink sleeves and tulle cuffs styled with gorgeous Neil Lane Jewelry: a gold cuff bracelet, matching drop earrings, and gorgeous statement rings.
June 13, 2017
2. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch was red hot while being celebrated as Max Mara and Vanity Fair’s Women In Film’s Face of the Future Award recipient. The actress wore all-red-everything: an oversized velvet suit tuxedo jacket teamed with a satin bra top, high waisted trousers, and fringe earrings.
June 13, 2017
3. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City in yet another head-turning look: a crisp button down layered under a corset, flared trousers with ribbon detailing, sky-high platforms, layers of gold necklaces, and tiny Roberi & Fraud sunglasses.
June 13, 2017
4. Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz is back again with another spellbinding red carpet look: a bright red Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with a sharp plunging neckline, metallic strappy sandals, and shimmering diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
June 13, 2017
5. HEIDI KLUM
We’re in love with Heidi Klum’s off-duty look: raw hem denim teamed with a luxe satin top, a striped blazer, electric blue pumps, a rainbow carryall, and mirrored sunglasses.
