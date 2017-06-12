Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 12, 2017
1. OLIVIA WILDE
Olivia Wilde turned heads at the 71st Annual Tony Awards in a shimmering custom Michael Kors Collection gown with a plunging neckline and waist knot detail. She styled the look perfectly with a gold Edie Parker clutch and matching gold jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
-
June 12, 2017
2. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson also stunned at the Tony Awards in custom Michael Kors Collection, wearing a white chain-embroidered blazer and skirt, a bold white belt, a silver clutch from MICHAEL Michael Kors, and matching sandals.
-
June 12, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is making chaps happen in this fashion-forward ensemble: white cutout denim by Y Project teamed with a simple white tee, nude pumps, mini silver top handle bag, and layers of metal jewelry.
-
June 12, 2017
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was a stunner on the red carpet for the premiere of Cars 3. She wore a bubblegum pink Oscar de la Renta dress with metallic hot pink appliqué and a voluminous skirt. She kept it simple a pair of sky-high sandals and diamond jewelry.
-
June 12, 2017
5. Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard is here with an ultra-chic ensemble: a supersaturated plaid dress with tiers of rainbow ruffles. A pair of leather platform sandals with crystal-embellished straps topped off the look.
