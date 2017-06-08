Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2017
1. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart stood up against gun violence at the Brady Center Bear Awards Gala. She wore this chic ensemble: a black crop top by MILLY teamed with an ultra-feminine layered skirt with ruched detailing, strappy sandals, and silver chain jewelry for a bit of edge.
-
June 8, 2017
2. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore radiated in a royal blue gown at the This Is Us screening in Los Angeles. The star styled the asymmetrical dress with modern accessories: a turquoise clutch, clear heels, and drop earrings by Sylva & Cie.
-
June 8, 2017
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman’s CMT Music Awards look = ultra sexy in this lingerie-inspired lace and satin slip dress with side cutouts and a high neck. A pair of strappy heels with metallic detailing added just a hint of glimmer.
-
June 8, 2017
4. Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith stunned at the CMT Music Awards in a gorgeous purple gown with floral sequin embellishments. She kept the jewelry simple, going for a statement ring and asymmetrical earrings.
-
June 8, 2017
5. Emily Browning
Emily Browning wore a charming frock with sheer sleeves and allover floral embroidery. The actress kept it sweet with just a pair of silver metallic platform sandals.
June 8, 20171 of 5
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart stood up against gun violence at the Brady Center Bear Awards Gala. She wore this chic ensemble: a black crop top by MILLY teamed with an ultra-feminine layered skirt with ruched detailing, strappy sandals, and silver chain jewelry for a bit of edge.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM