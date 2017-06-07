Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2017
1. NICOLE KIDMAN
We’re obsessed with Nicole Kidman’s red carpet look: a lilac allover lace gown with a high neck, bell sleeves, contrast velvet ribbon detail, and gothic floral appliqué. A glimmering assortment of rings and simple strappy heels kept the look ultra-chic.
-
June 7, 2017
2. SOFIA BOUTELLA
Sofia Boutella stunned at the The Mummy premiere, wearing a gorgeous semi sheer one shoulder gown with flowing lace and a textured bodice. The star finished the look with an assortment of gold jewelry.
-
June 7, 2017
3. KATE MARA
Kate Mara’s look for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon = sexy and sweet. The actress’s LBD featured diagonal cutouts adorned with chain detailing, charming ruffled sleeves, and an asymmetrical hem. A pair of sky-high ankle strap heels completed the look.
-
June 7, 2017
4. JENNIFER HUDSON
Jennifer Hudson wowed on the red carpet in an offbeat black and white dress with structured panels. A pair of strappy sandals completed the winning look.
-
June 7, 2017
5. AMY POEHLER
Amy Poehler amped up her relaxed velvet suit with sexy lacy lingerie layered underneath. Scaling back on accessories, she styled the ensemble with just a pair of pointed toe heels.
