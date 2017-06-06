Janelle Monae never fails to stun with her whimsically modern looks. At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards where she delivered an impassioned speech, the actress-musician wore an asymmetrical suit jacket-crop top hybrid with matching black and white striped trousers. She accessorized the winning look with a hardcase Edie Parker clutch, an assortment of glimmering rings, and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.