Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2017
1. Selena Gomez
Count on Selena Gomez to make a strong case for hot pink and sparkles. While out in New York City, the chart-topper wore a matching set with allover parrot motifs, silver beaded cats, a slim belt, and a pair of perfectly styled silver sandals.
-
June 6, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s menswear look has us raiding the men’s department. She wore an oversized plaid coat teamed with matching high waisted trousers, a simple white top, a top handle bag, a high-shine cap, and gold earrings for a hint of glam.
-
June 6, 2017
3. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae never fails to stun with her whimsically modern looks. At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards where she delivered an impassioned speech, the actress-musician wore an asymmetrical suit jacket-crop top hybrid with matching black and white striped trousers. She accessorized the winning look with a hardcase Edie Parker clutch, an assortment of glimmering rings, and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.
-
June 6, 2017
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger also stunned at the CFDA Awards in a gorgeous blue velvet gown with rivers of gold sequins. She kept it simple and modern with asymmetrical gold and pearl earrings by Delfina Delettrez.
-
June 6, 2017
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner went full-on menswear in a cayenne hued Wolk Morais suit with cropped trousers and a loose-fit jacket. The model styled the look with a simple white tee and matching sneakers. But let’s not forget about the accessories: vintage-inspired sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack slung over her shoulder.
