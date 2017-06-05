Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2017
1. Lucy Hale
We can’t get over Lucy Hale’s look at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic: a charming vintage-inspired REDValentino dress with a contrast stud and fringe belt detail, simple black studs, and navy blue sandals with pom detailing.
-
June 5, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stunned in an all white mini dress with a frilly corset loosely layered overtop. She teamed the look with a pair of on-trend white boots, the miniest of mini bags, seriously oversized hoops, and an ultra chic pair of red sunglasses.
-
June 5, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya stunned at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a black off-the-shoulder gown with halter neck detailing and ribbons of pearls. A simple pair of black pumps and pearl jewelry finished the winning look.
-
June 5, 2017
4. Jamie King
Jamie King dazzled at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, wearing a lilac gown with a heavily crystal-emblazoned bodice and abstract feather motifs. Glimmering drop earrings, a black clutch, and matching crystal-encrusted pumps topped off the look.
-
June 5, 2017
5. SELENA GOMEZ
Selena Gomez gave us weekend wear inspo while out and about in New York City, wearing a colorful knit crop top teamed with off-duty raw hem denim. She accessorized the look with a pale pink J.W. Anderson Pierced crossbody, bright orange sandals, and aviator sunglasses.
