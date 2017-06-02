Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 2, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stunned in a sheer mini Dior dress with whimsical embroidery and flirty tulle. The model kept it sweet and simple with metallic strappy heels and a charming mini backpack.
June 2, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner back again, wearing yet another luxe fanny pack. The model stepped out in New York City wearing her Louis Vuitton belt bag, Self-Portrait shorts and matching top layered over a rainbow trim knit tank, white lace-up sneakers, and narrow sunglasses.
June 2, 2017
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio shows us how it’s done in this streamlined look: a sleek pair of olive green trousers with high waisted belt detail teamed with a skin-tight cream halter by A.L.C.. Gold jewelry and matching sandals completed the look.
June 2, 2017
4. Christina Millian
Christina Millian radiated in a chic trench coat-inspired dress with cold shoulder cutouts, a pair of matching white heels, a hard case clutch, and high-shine jewelry.
June 2, 2017
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal went maximalist in an allover floral print ensemble with high-low hems. She styled the look with nude pumps and a bold choker necklace.
