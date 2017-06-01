Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner made a strong case for the luxe fanny pack when she stepped out in New York City with a quilted leather Chanel option. She styled it with a pair of relaxed mom jeans, a sweet floral-printed long-sleeve, white high-top sneakers, and a pair of retro white sunglasses.
-
June 1, 2017
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid gave us major Barbie vibes in this winning look: black mom jeans teamed with Tommy Hilfiger underwear, a baby tee under a red Rebecca Minkoff sweater effortless tied around her shoulders, leather sneakers, the miniest of mini bags, metallic hoop earrings, and the chicest retro shades by Le Specs x Adam Selman.
-
June 1, 2017
3. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was a stunner at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in London, wearing a muted green dress with black contrast bands and an allover geometric print. She kept it simple with just a pair of strappy leather platforms.
-
June 1, 2017
4. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello stepped out in London in a white layered knit dress with metallic clasp detailing down the front. The singer styled the look with gold strappy heels and hoop earrings to match.
-
June 1, 2017
5. Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella turned heads while out in London. The The Mummy star wore a copper printed jumpsuit with a leopard contrast band. She styled the look perfectly with a pair of gold pumps and metallic jewelry.
