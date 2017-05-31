Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 31, 2017
1. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood amped up the classic all black ensemble by donning a sleek plunging jacket—sans top—with high waisted trousers, sharp Louboutin stilettos, and elegant jewelry.
May 31, 2017
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland was red hot in a satin slip dress worn under a velvet and floral embroidered kimono. She styled the look with navy blue strappy sandals and gold jewelry.
May 31, 2017
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung made glitter frills actually chic in this green dress with ruffle detailing. The British style icon scaled back on accessories, opting for just a pair of velvet loafers with star brooches on top.
May 31, 2017
4. Caroline de Maigret
Caroline de Maigret was a stunner in Chanel, wearing a quilted trench coat with a bold logo belt, sleek trousers, T-strap heels, and a crystal and suede clutch.
May 31, 2017
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid managed to make an off-duty outfit a certified fashion moment by pairing riding boots with a hoodie. The model accessorized with a baseball cap and mirrored sunnies.
