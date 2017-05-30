Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 30, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is here with yet another head-turning look while in Cannes, France: a matching crochet set layered over ‘80s-style bikini bottoms and a lace bikini top. The model made it street style-worthy with high top sneakers, a dainty gold necklace, and round sunglasses.
May 30, 2017
2. Diane Kruger
Posing with director Fatih Akin, Diane Kruger was a red carpet dream in a off-the-shoulder gown with ruched bell sleeves by Jonathan Simkai. She styled the look with a glimmering metallic clutch and stunning jewelry by Chopard.
May 30, 2017
3. Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain gave us major workwear inspo in this gorgeous red pencil skirt teamed with an elegant blouse featuring voluminous sleeves with delicate sheer detailing. A charming pair of pumps and a matching clutch finished the look.
May 30, 2017
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner amped up the usual jeans-and-top combo by adding on a denim vest with opulent fur sleeves and a grand collar. The model kept it off-duty cool with just a pair of sleek leather boots.
May 30, 2017
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins stepped out in this charming spring look: a billowing top featuring a necktie and metallic stitching styled with blue leather shorts, a leather crossbody, and glimmering crystal lace-up heels for that added touch of glamour.
