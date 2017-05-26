Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Leave it to Bella Hadid to constantly stun us with her jaw dropping Cannes Film Festival looks. While at the amfAR Gala, the supermodel radiated in a clear crystal embellished gown with a draping train and sky-high slit. A pair of sparkly strappy heels topped off the winning look.
-
May 26, 2017
2. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin was a dream at the amfAR Gala, wearing a velvet and tulle Elie Saab gown with crystal embellished bird brooches and a striking high slit. The model accessorized with a pair of muted gray platform heels and pearl drop earrings.
-
May 26, 2017
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a gorgeous Jenny Packham robe dress with opulent feather sleeves and a velvet waist tie. She paired the draping sequin gown with a velvet mini clutch.
-
May 26, 2017
4. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj had us staring in this stunning Roberto Cavalli gown—a sheer and crystal embellished gown with plunging neckline and fairytale lace train. Minaj finished the look with an array of sparkling jewelry by Hearts on Fire, Hueb, and Doves by Doron Paloma.
-
May 26, 2017
5. Maria Borges
Maria Borges gave us major vacay fashion inspo, wearing a sheer and floral appliqué top teamed with high waisted white trousers. The model accessorized with sandals, a black leather bag, round tortoise sunnies, gold hoops, and a white satin belt to tie it all together.
