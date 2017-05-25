Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 25, 2017
1. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk was a bombshell at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, wearing a grand floor-length gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit. The model went sans necklace, opting for a pair of major drop earrings and a smoldering gaze.
-
May 25, 2017
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman wore a gorgeous semi-sheer lace and beaded dress featuring a corset-inspired bodice and halter neckline. Kidman teamed it with a leather belt and sharp heels for an added edge.
-
May 25, 2017
3. Maria Borges
Maria Borges turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in this blush mixed media gown with sheer striped detailing and a plush feather train. The model accessorized with shimmering diamond drop earrings, a matching cuff, and a gold clutch.
-
May 25, 2017
4. Liu Wen
Liu Wen channeled her ethereal side, wearing a muted floral gown with cold shoulder detailing and elegant ruffles. The model topped off the stunning look with glamorous Chopard jewelry.
-
May 25, 2017
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning wore a charming white dress with voluminous sleeves, ribbon detailing, and a ruched bodice. A pair of sky high black and floral embroidered heels finished the look.
