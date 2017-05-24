Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2017
1. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman turned heads on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in an unexpected—but still oh so chic—look: a muted tapestry dress, black strappy sandals, and shimmering diamond and gunmetal jewelry.
-
May 24, 2017
2. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk showed off her killer bod at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a semi-sheer yellow gown that fit her like a glove. The shimmering gown featured a sky-high slit with an of-the-moment tie detailing and flowing train. Matching strappy sandals and her supermodel smolder completed the look.
-
May 24, 2017
3. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio stunned at the DeGrisogono 'Love On The Rocks' party in a shimmering metallic dress with sheer bodice. She kept it light and airy with just a diamond ring and a perfectly matching belt.
-
May 24, 2017
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain’s metallic orange dress was the thing of dreams at the Cannes Film Festival. Her gown featured a halter neckline that elegantly draped back and into a ribboned train. She styled the look to perfection with colorful crystal earrings by Piaget Jewelry.
-
May 24, 2017
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger channeled her inner Cinderella at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a gorgeous crystal-emblazoned gown with scalloped tiers. A thin black choker, a diamond necklace by Chopard, and a mini black clutch completed the fairytale look.
