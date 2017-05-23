Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2017
1. Elle Fanning
We can’t get over Elle Fanning’s look for the Fondazione Prada Private Dinner during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival—a breezy frock with pastel feather trim cinched in with a geometric belt and accessorized with satin sandals, delicate drop earrings, and a candy clutch for an added touch of whimsy.
-
May 23, 2017
2. Rihanna
Rihanna was honored at the 69th annual Parsons Benefit for her commitment to educational and charitable initiatives, wearing an exaggerated oversized khaki suit with the sleeves rolled up for that added touch of attitude. She accessorized the look to perfection with white stilettos, a striped clutch, and piled on sparkling jewelry.
-
May 23, 2017
3. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in this sheer allover lace gown with ruffled detailing and crystal ornaments. The model completed the look with a pair of diamond and emerald earrings and white strappy heels.
-
May 23, 2017
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes stunned at the American Ballet Theatre Spring 2017 Gala, wearing this gorgeous midi-length gown with an exaggerated skirt and floral embroidery. Pair of matching red sandals with just a bit of fringe completed the winning look.
-
May 23, 2017
5. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman gave us va-va-voom in this asymmetrical black dress featuring a one-shoulder detail and a thigh-high slit. She kept it simple with just a pair of gold drop earrings and black Louboutins.
