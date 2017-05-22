Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 22, 2017
1. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens stole our hearts at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, wearing an ultra-feminine blush gown with draping bows, thigh-high slit, and a tiny cutout for just a bit of skin. The actress styled the look to perfection with silver strappy sandals and metallic jewelry.
-
May 22, 2017
2. Kristen Stewart
We can’t get over Kristen Stewart’s Cannes Film Festival look: a knitted skirt paired with a Millennial pink crop top with just the tiniest bit of fringe, bold strappy sandals, and a single silver bangle.
-
May 22, 2017
3. Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert radiated in a custom Nina Ricci gown with sheer lace detailing. She topped off the look with glimmering chandelier earrings and a gorgeous emerald ring.
-
May 22, 2017
4. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell attended the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film festival, donning a stunning floor length gown with intricate crystal detailing. A sparkling cuff and metallic gold sandals completed the look.
-
May 22, 2017
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins stunned in this all black ensemble: a pleated mini skirt paired with a crystal embellished top featuring a plunging neckline and charming ribbon detailing.
