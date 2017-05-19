Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 19, 2017
1. Cara Delevingne
We’re feeling Cara Delevingne’s elegant goth vibes in this high-low gown with charming shoulder ties, a glimmering layered necklace, an assortment of sparkling rings, minimalist earrings, and high-shine pumps.
May 19, 2017
2. Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon is back at it again with the stunner Cannes Film Festival looks, wearing a full-length leather skirt paired with a menswear-inspired jacket over a frilled white blouse. She accessorized with black pumps, metallic drop earrings, and (of course) her cat eye sunglasses.
May 19, 2017
3. Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta glowed at the Cannes Film Festival in a metallic-sheen asymmetrical dress with one-shoulder detailing and an allover vintage-inspired floral print. Matching orange sandals, a croc clutch, and an ornate choker necklace finished the look.
May 19, 2017
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s airport look included sheer crochet pants, a matching long sleeve top, nude lace-up booties, and a leather carryall. Oh, and let’s not forget the oversized aviator sunglasses.
May 19, 2017
5. Kaya Scodelario
Kaya Scodelario stunned at the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiere in a gorgeous velvet gown with a thigh-high slit. The star completed the look with platform sandals, glimmering diamond jewelry, and a jewel charm tied around her waist.
