Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2017
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning arrived to the Ismael’s Ghosts screening at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival looking like an old Hollywood dream. The actress’s satin Vivienne Westwood gown features an elegantly ruched skirt and an opulent train decorated in whimsical doodles. Fanning opted out of big accessories, going for just an assortment of glimmering rings.
May 18, 2017
2. Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon was a total bombshell at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a jaw dropping off-the-shoulder velvet gown with a high slit for that enviable flash of leg. Sarandon took it to the next level, accessorizing with sapphire and gold earrings by Chopard and a pair of seriously stunner shades.
May 18, 2017
3. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp simmered in light Grecian-inspired gown with side cutouts and rich gold leaf detailing. Depp kept up with the radiant theme with matching gold earrings and arm cuffs and metallic sandals.
May 18, 2017
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora made wrinkles ultra chic in this black long sleeve dress with a high slit and skirt tie detailing. She accessorized with the miniest of mini bags and sky-high heels.
May 18, 2017
5. Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens gave us major style inspiration in this spring-ready ensemble: ultra wide leg trousers teamed with a cropped striped top and accessorized perfectly with a bold Gucci belt, a playful carry-all, mirrored sunglasses.
