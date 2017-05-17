Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2017
1. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin arrived at the Nice airport for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, wearing the chicest off-duty ensemble: a plaid menswear-inspired suit jacket mini featuring a white contrast lapel and styled with chunky white boots, an assortment of gold jewelry, and oversized black aviators by Le Specs.
-
May 17, 2017
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld wore an elevated LBD with major cutouts and a modern asymmetrical skirt. She kept the focus on the dress by going simple with the accessories: a mini assortment of rings and a pair of sharp stilettos.
-
May 17, 2017
3. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn took slip dressing to the next level when she paired this slip dress featuring an alternative thigh slit with a denim button down tied at the waist and slung just off the shoulder. A pair of strappy black heels and a mini clutch finished the look.
-
May 17, 2017
4. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow brought back the bandeau by styling it with distressed high waisted denim and the chicest multi-color satin coat tied at the waist. No need for major accessories—the model completed her look with a pair of sleek stilettos.
-
May 17, 2017
5. Erin Holland
Erin Holland stunned in the front row at Australia Fashion Week in a textured white mini, zip up sock boots, and an edgy croc bag.
