Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Behold: Jennifer Lopez in yet another winning look, wearing a bombshell off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress with knotted detail a major side slit. She kept with the Millennial pink trend, going for a matching clutch, Narcisa Pheres and Le Vian diamond rings, and sky-high platform sandals.
-
May 16, 2017
2. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore was a stunner in an electric mint knit top paired with a lace pencil skirt and perfectly matching green and black sandals by Tamara Mellon.
-
May 16, 2017
3. Halston Sage
Halston Sage went Technicolor in this matching set: a rainbow striped top and wide leg trousers with a contrasting white waistband. A muted blue clutch by Edie Parker completed the look.
-
May 16, 2017
4. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum radiated in this electric blue David Koma dress featuring an asymmetrical hem and metal ring detail. An assortment of metal rings and metallic heels topped it all off.
-
May 16, 2017
5. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung made the case for bright orange in this ultra chic Victoria, Victoria Beckham ensemble: an offbeat button down blouse and a matching skirt with white and blue contrast stripes. Chung accessorized with patent white sandals by Tamara Mellon and an oversized gold watch.
