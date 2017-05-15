Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 15, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez gave us a quick lesson on date night dressing while out for dinner with A-Rod in this gorgeous semi-sheer floral maxi gown with burgundy velvet trim. A chain crossbody bag and a pair of matching burgundy heels finished the look.
-
May 15, 2017
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry got summer-ready in this sunny mini dress with abstract sleeves and alternative neckline. The singer styled it to perfection with crisp white boots and gold metal jewelry.
-
May 15, 2017
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra wore a supersaturated off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with front pleat detailing and the most perfect pair of frayed denim sandals.
-
May 15, 2017
4. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner upped the ante on bouclé in this Louis Vuitton number: an asymmetrical frock cinched in with a bold leather belt and accessorized with a matching bouclé bag and chunky patent leather boots.
-
May 15, 2017
5. Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna Dewan-Tatum radiated in this bright matching set with allover daisy motifs and a pair of white pointed toe pumps.
May 15, 20171 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez gave us a quick lesson on date night dressing while out for dinner with A-Rod in this gorgeous semi-sheer floral maxi gown with burgundy velvet trim. A chain crossbody bag and a pair of matching burgundy heels finished the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM