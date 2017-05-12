Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2017
1. Rihanna
Count on Rihanna to never let anything (let alone, the seasonal temp) keep her from rocking whatever it is she wants to. At the Dior Cruise show, Rihanna wore a fur coat slung off the shoulders and cinched at the waist with distressed leather belts. A pair of off-duty denim, chunky combat boots, and an assortment of mixed metal jewelry kept the look boho chic. Oh, and let’s not forget the Dior accessories: a western-inspired hat and fringe bag.
-
May 12, 2017
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr demoed how to wear a princess dress with combat boots while at the Dior Cruise show. She paired her heavy metallic Dior gown with sleek leather boots and a crisp menswear-inspired coat on top. Clean accessories—gold bracelet, thin choker, and a beaded clutch—topped it all off.
-
May 12, 2017
3. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle wore an understated and ultra chic ensemble to the Dior Cruise show: a perfectly tailored navy blue jacket paired with a matching floaty skirt. Dior kitten heels, nude clutch, and glimmering jewelry made this look a real winner.
-
May 12, 2017
4. Jaime King
Jaime King wore an ultra chic allover velvet gown with an emblazoned cherub motif. She paired it with pointed toe boots and gold and pearl jewelry.
-
May 12, 2017
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid channeled Clueless with this ‘90s-tastic look: a baby tee and mini leather skirt worn with a fur-trimmed knit, matching mini bag, lace-up heels, and metal jewelry.
May 12, 20171 of 5
Rihanna
Count on Rihanna to never let anything (let alone, the seasonal temp) keep her from rocking whatever it is she wants to. At the Dior Cruise show, Rihanna wore a fur coat slung off the shoulders and cinched at the waist with distressed leather belts. A pair of off-duty denim, chunky combat boots, and an assortment of mixed metal jewelry kept the look boho chic. Oh, and let’s not forget the Dior accessories: a western-inspired hat and fringe bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM