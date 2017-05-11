Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2017
1. Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell gave us major date night inspo while celebrating the launch of Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell fragrance. The VS Angel wore a flirty Millennial pink frock with victorian lace detailing and tiers of ruffles from PrettyLittleThing. The model completed the look with silver metallic pumps and a fierce smolder.
May 11, 2017
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was a real life Cinderella in this powder blue A-line coat which she paired with classic nude pumps and stunning diamond jewelry.
May 11, 2017
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi stunned in a Gucci tracksuit with floral embroidery and ruffled power shoulders while at the launch of Fossil Firsts. A pair of colorful strappy sandals completed this fashion darling’s look.
May 11, 2017
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka made the case for velvet in spring while at Dior’s Surf Club event. The actress wore a luxe mini dress cinched with a waist tie and styled with a ‘90s-esque choker, metallic and leather clutch. And sheer pointed-toe booties.
May 11, 2017
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City, wearing this spring-forward look: an off-the-shoulder sweater with raw hem jeans, a mini shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings, and retro sunglasses. Bonus: a pair of $60 gingham sandals (zara.com).
