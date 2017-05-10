Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2017
1. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber got us hyped for spring in this stunning lace mini adorned with a beaded vacuum cleaner motif (yes, really). Gerber kept the look sweet and simple with the perfect pair of silver metallic platforms sandals.
-
May 10, 2017
2. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham showed off her enviable curves in this sexy ensemble: a bustier bodysuit layered under a skin tight sheer dress with ties at the hem. The supermodel accessorized with strappy leather sandals and silver hoop earrings.
-
May 10, 2017
3. Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler wore a charming LBD with sheer sleeves and metallic floral detailing. She finished the look with an assortment of gold rings and studded platform sandals.
-
May 10, 2017
4. Katherine Waterston
Katherine Waterston gave us major street style envy in this cool-tone look: an emerald green dress layered over a thin turtleneck, styled with a navy trench coat, velvet platforms by Pierre Hardy, a white clutch, and stunner shades.
-
May 10, 2017
5. Sarah Ann Macklin
Sarah Ann Macklin proved more is more with this supersaturated ensemble: a maximalist printed dress with sheer bodice and beaded floral embroidery layered over a black crop top. Sheer tights and sharp stilettos pulled it all together.
