Look of the Day
May 9, 2017
1. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough gave us major bombshell vibes at Dancing with the Stars in a one-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit and side cutout with gold ring detailing. She styled the gown to perfection with oversized hoop earrings and a pair of platform sandals.
May 9, 2017
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez demoed how to wear an all white ensemble while out in New York City. She wore a lace mini dress by Jonathan Simkhai under a crisp coat styled with a white chain strap bag and sky high satin sandals.
May 9, 2017
3. Annabelle Wallis
Annabelle Wallis wore an ultra-chic striped gown with sheer lace detailing and a high slit. She kept the accessories simple, opting for just a pair of strappy sandals, a glimmering ring, and a diamond ear cuff.
May 9, 2017
4. Cipriana Quann
Cipriana Quann brought back crushed velvet in this colorful gown with sheer detailing, side cutouts, and mini fringe. A sequined clutch and glittering tassel earrings completed the look.
May 9, 2017
5. Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a gorgeous emerald green dress with contrasting eggplant floral detailing, styled to perfection with nude pumps and jade earrings to match.
