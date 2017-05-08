Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2017
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson knows how to make a look more than just a fashion statement. The star wore a glimmering sequin and black mesh dress, strappy heels, and edgy asymmetric earrings to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. But what you probably missed was the teeny blue ampersand pinned to her waist—a GLAAD pin representing her support for the LGBTQ+ community and marginalized people.
-
May 8, 2017
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a Fausto Puglisi mini while at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She styled the crystal-embellished cutout dress with perfectly matching silver metallic pumps and glimmering Neil Lane jewelry.
-
May 8, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya was a total bombshell in this plunging, sheer Zuhair Murad gown with allover crystal embellishments. She kept her look fresh and simple with copper metallic platforms and mixed metal rings.
-
May 8, 2017
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams made the case for sequin minis (outside of New Year’s Eve) in this Galia Lahav Couture dress with plunging neckline and waist cutouts. Williams styled the colorful dress with rose gold rings and gold peep toe heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.
-
May 8, 2017
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a shimmering, supersaturated Rosie Assoulin wrap dress to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She styled it to perfection with a teeny neutral belt and gold accessories: glamorous rings, a hard case clutch, and sharp stilettos by Giuseppe Zanotti.
May 8, 20171 of 5
Emma Watson
Emma Watson knows how to make a look more than just a fashion statement. The star wore a glimmering sequin and black mesh dress, strappy heels, and edgy asymmetric earrings to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. But what you probably missed was the teeny blue ampersand pinned to her waist—a GLAAD pin representing her support for the LGBTQ+ community and marginalized people.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM