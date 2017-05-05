Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid went for a bold all-red-everything ensemble—and by everything, we really do mean everything. She wore a graphic hoodie paired with high waisted jeans and accessorized with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals, retro sunglasses, and even a red iPhone.
-
May 5, 2017
2. Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro stunned on the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with tiers of ruffles and sheer lace inserts. Riberio scaled back on accessories, styling the look perfectly with just a simple black clutch, strappy heels, 18K white gold Buccellati honeycomb pendant earrings with diamonds, and a belt to tie it all together.
-
May 5, 2017
3. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz showed us her off-duty look: an earth tone ensemble made up of cozy knit and suede. The actress kept it simple with no-fuss accessories: tortoise sunglasses and a suede carryall with silver hardware.
-
May 5, 2017
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth gave us a major fashion moment in this architectural off-the-shoulder blouse with voluminous sleeves styled with high waisted black trousers, sharp stilettos with glimmering buckle detailing, and a clutch to match.
-
May 5, 2017
5. Jaime King
Jaime King proves red is the color of the moment in this ensemble: an oversized knit over sleek trousers, accessorized with luxe satin sandals and a pair of statement earrings.
May 5, 20171 of 5
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid went for a bold all-red-everything ensemble—and by everything, we really do mean everything. She wore a graphic hoodie paired with high waisted jeans and accessorized with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals, retro sunglasses, and even a red iPhone.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM