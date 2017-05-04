Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2017
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana caught onto the mesh and fishnet trend in this stunning gown made up of black contrast paneling and metallic woven cut outs. The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star kept the look sleek with understated accessories: glimmering earrings, an assortment of rings, and black heeled sandals.
-
May 4, 2017
2. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek isn’t afraid of color. The actress stunned in a floral print dress with red lace trim and front lace-up detail. Hayek styled the supersaturated dress to perfection with bright orange satin heels, a velvet clutch, and showstopping jewels.
-
May 4, 2017
3. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin gave us a quick 101 on mixing textures while out on the town: pair a bright yellow velvet mini dress with electric blue patent leather OTK boots for a major look. Baldwin topped it all off with her favorite gold hoop earrings by Ippolita.
-
May 4, 2017
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gave us supermodel cool when she stepped out in combat boots, leather skinnies, and an electric blue vest layered over an oversized top. But of course, it’s all about the accessories: retro sunglasses and a leather beret.
-
May 4, 2017
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner reworked the sweatshirt by going for one with a cowl neck and pairing it with multi-tone denim. The model kept it off-duty with a matching gray beanie, retro white boots, and vintage-inspired sunglasses.
