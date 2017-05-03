Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2017
1. Tatiana Korsakova
Tatiana Korsakova wowed in Chanel at the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 show in Paris, France, wearing a bouclé crop top paired with a showstopping fuchsia skirt. For added edge, she accessorized with leather biker gloves and a matching bouclé mini bag.
-
May 3, 2017
2. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding wore an allover metallic studded mini dress while attending the launch of the Burberry DK88 Bag. No need for major jewelry, the musician styled it perfectly with just a pair of silver block heeled sandals.
-
May 3, 2017
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo kept it cozy and yet ultra chic in this ensemble: a matching top and skirt combo with abstract panelling paired with a cozy knit. Palermo amped up her look with edgy accessories: a colorful mini bag and heavy metal combat boots.
-
May 3, 2017
4. Clotilde Hesme
Clotilde Hesme stunned in this floaty ensemble while at the Chanel Cruise 2017/2017 show: an allover beaded top paired with a matching maxi skirt, finished with a pair of retro flats.
-
May 3, 2017
5. Phoebe Collings-James
Phoebe Collings-James went full-on metallic to the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch, wearing a glimmering fuchsia dress with ornate ruffle detailing and the perfect pair of gold sandals.
