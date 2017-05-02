Zendaya wore the look to end all looks at the 2017 Met Gala: a stunning Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ball gown rendered in a tropical parrot print, featuring a ruched bodice and romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves. While Zendaya’s look was certainly formal (an understatement), we can’t help but to daydream of summer-ready off-the-shoulder print dresses.