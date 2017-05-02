Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 2, 2017
1. Zendaya
Zendaya wore the look to end all looks at the 2017 Met Gala: a stunning Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ball gown rendered in a tropical parrot print, featuring a ruched bodice and romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves. While Zendaya’s look was certainly formal (an understatement), we can’t help but to daydream of summer-ready off-the-shoulder print dresses.
-
May 2, 2017
2. Rihanna
Now this is how you Met Gala. Rihanna arrived true to theme, wearing an architectural Comme des Garçons look with thigh-high lace-up sandals and an assortment of Rihanna Loves Chopard and Le Vian jewelry.
-
May 2, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s approach to Met Gala dressing = bring on the major va-va-voom. The supermodel wore a Tommy Hilfiger suit jacket-gown hybrid featuring luxe satin panels and crisp structuring, offset by rivers of tulle. Of course, Hadid didn’t end there. She completed the look with thigh-high fishnet stocks and Christian Louboutin stilettos.
-
May 2, 2017
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora stunned in a Marchesa gown with seriously XL ribbons contrasted over soft pink tulle. Ora kept the look Hollywood glam with gleaming jewelry and a va-va-voom lip.
-
May 2, 2017
5. Blake Lively
Blake Lively played with textures for her Met Gala, wowing in a plunging Atelier Versace gown made of gold chains, metallic leaves, and blue feathers. She styled it to perfection with matching gold and sapphire jewelry.
