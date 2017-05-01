Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2017
1. Jaime King
Jaime King stepped out for Jessica Alba’s birthday bash in this red hot ensemble: a bustier crop top paired with high waisted leather trousers and styled with menswear-inspired oxford flats, a velvet choker, a satin bomber jacket, and a bamboo-handled crossbody bag.
-
May 1, 2017
2. Rita Ora
Rita Ora wore nearly all-white-everything while stepping out in New York City. Ora layered a zip-front denim dress with crochet straps over a racer tank top. The styled the look to perfection with strappy white sandals, oversized hoop earrings, an assortment of statement rings, a metal bangle, and blue mirrored sunglasses by Le Specs.
-
May 1, 2017
3. Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg made the case for Millennial pink in this glam ensemble: a satin suit with glitter button detailing styled to perfection with a glimmering knit top and strappy sandals.
-
May 1, 2017
4. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr went for a maximalist approach while out in NYC. The model wore a floaty blouse tucked into high waisted trousers—both rendered in an abstract print. She styled the look with perfectly matching plum velvet sandals and a neutral tone crossbody bag.
-
May 1, 2017
5. Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega tapped into the Western trend for the Radio Disney Awards in a button down top with blue contrast trim, pearl buttons, insect embroidery, and a red tie. The Disney Channel and Jane the Virgin actress paired the top with crisp denim and completed the look with an assortment of mixed metal jewelry.
May 1, 20171 of 5
Jaime King
Jaime King stepped out for Jessica Alba’s birthday bash in this red hot ensemble: a bustier crop top paired with high waisted leather trousers and styled with menswear-inspired oxford flats, a velvet choker, a satin bomber jacket, and a bamboo-handled crossbody bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM