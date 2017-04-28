Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2017
1. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha channeled supermodel glam at the 11th Annual DKMS Big Love Gala, wearing a jaw dropping gown with a silver metallic ruched bodice and glamorous train, styled with just a simple skinny choker.
-
April 28, 2017
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez showed us her take on this season’s It print: gingham. She paired an off-the-shoulder top with coordinating pleated trousers, styled perfectly with matching sky blue pumps.
-
April 28, 2017
3. Emma Watson
Leave it to Emma Watson to wow us in a simple top-and-pants combo. While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watson wore a silk top featuring a square neckline and ruched hem. The actress styled it perfectly with black trousers and strappy heels.
-
April 28, 2017
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts dazzled at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party in a shimmer mini with sheer sleeves and layers of crystal-embellished mesh. No need to go big on jewelry—Roberts finished the look with just a pair of sharp heels.
-
April 28, 2017
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes was a walking daydream at the 2017 amfAR Inspiration Gala, wearing a flowing indigo gown with a plunging neckline and sequin embellished skirt. The actress kept it simple and elegant with a single gold bracelet.
