Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2017
1. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding was a surefire showstopper at the OMEGA Lost in Space dinner, wearing the LBD to end all LBDs (it just couldn’t get any better than this). The musician’s mini dress featured mixed lace and mesh textures for just the right amount of deconstructed attitude. Of course, an OMEGA timepiece and Saint Laurent pumps topped off this winning look.
-
April 27, 2017
2. Amanda Steele
Leave it to Amanda Steele to Steele the show (too much?). The YouTube star wore a velvet mini with a plunging neckline, one shoulder detail, and asymmetrical hem. Steele went minimalistic on the accessories, opting for just a pair of lace up heels and glimmering drop earrings.
-
April 27, 2017
3. Emma Watson
Emma Watson never fails to stun. This time, she wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit. Watson amped up the look with a blood velvet clutch, black strappy heels, an assortment of rings, asymmetrical earrings, and just the daintiest choker.
-
April 27, 2017
4. Hilary Rhoda
Hilary Rhoda demoed how to make florals next-level by going for an off-the-shoulder frock with striped detailing. Rhoda styled it with matching navy blue booties and a supersaturated clutch.
-
April 27, 2017
5. Zoe Kravitz
We can’t get over Zoe Kravitz in this black dress featuring a plunging leather bodice. Kravitz kept it glam in a pair of strappy heels, gold rings, and drop earrings to match.
