Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 26, 2017
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively went for the more is more approach with her red carpet look for the 2017 Time 100 Gala. She wore a stunning Marchesa gown with a plunging neckline, intricate floral embroidery, and rainbow fringe tassels. Leave it to Lively to keep it elegantly boho with orange and crystal drop earrings and a pair of sky high silver sandals.
April 26, 2017
2. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel stunned in a wool plaid dress by Self-Portrait with a high slit and shoulder ruffle detailing while at the premiere of The Sinner at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Biel kept it simple in a pair of sharp leather pumps.
April 26, 2017
3. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato turned heads at the 2017 Time 100 Gala in a jaw dropping crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Matching sapphire Chopard jewelry topped it all off.
April 26, 2017
4. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wore the chicest ensemble to the 2017 Time 100 Gala: a bead adorned floor length gown with ‘90s-reminiscent square neckline styled with an ultra-femme pink satin clutch and mod drop earrings.
April 26, 2017
5. Alice Naylor-Leyland
Alice Naylor-Leyland showed us how to pair a dress with flats in this charming ensemble: a lace and ruffle adorned striped frock with blue velvet unicorn flats topped off with a matching velvet choker.
