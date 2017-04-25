Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2017
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana was a true stunner at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 screening in London, wearing a Ulyana Sergeenko dress with an off-the-shoulder cut, bustier-inspired bodice, sheer sleeves. The actress topped off the look with an assortment of glimmering rings, earrings to match, and black strappy heels.
-
April 25, 2017
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld proved her fashion darling status in a sheer mini dress with abstract embroidery and hints of metallic beading. The singer/actress kept it sweet in just a pair of pointed toe mary-jane heels.
-
April 25, 2017
3. Jessica Hart
Jessica Hart channeled her inner ‘60s mod in this Technicolor bouclé mini with side cut outs while at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Edgy black combat boots finished the look.
-
April 25, 2017
4. Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan wore a remixed LBD by Self-Portrait featuring an asymmetrical hem, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and ruffles galore. Sky high metallic strappy heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and mod drop earrings completed the stunning look.
-
April 25, 2017
5. Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter took the plunge in a JOVANI menswear-inspired suit with a shimmering lapel and perfectly tailored trousers. The actress scaled back on accessories, opting for just a pair of dazzling studs.
